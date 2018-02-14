Single and ready to mingle? Here’s the perfect dating guide for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS – It’s true: dating is already a tough task. Something else that is true? Knowing a little bit about what you’re up against is a good thing. And that’s where Match.com comes in. They recently released a whole lot of research on “Singles in America.” It answers questions like should you talk politics on a date? And when is the right time to let your guard down?

It also figured out what age group is having the best sex of their lives (and it’s probably not the age group you’re thinking of).

Oh yes, there’s plenty to learn to up your chances of winning over that special someone.