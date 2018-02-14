Powerball winner loses half a million trying to stay anonymous

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A New Hampshire woman is fighting to keep her identity a secret after winning last month's $560 million Powerball. But, it turns out her fight to stay anonymous is costing her big time.

The woman has taken her case to court, and for every day that case goes unresolved, she loses about $14,000 in interest.

That amounts to almost half a million dollars since the winning numbers were picked on January 6th.

The woman's lawyer, Steve Gordon, was in court Tuesday. He told the media his client is terrified of her identity being revealed.

He says she's still going to work every day, but has bodyguards a call away should her identity suddenly become public.

Here's the problem. She signed her name on the back of the ticket before knowing she could write the name of a trust instead.

Gordon suggested they photocopy the original for verification then "white out" her name and write in the name of the family trust.

But, the New Hampshire Lottery says doing that would render the ticket null and void, and that would be a travesty.

"This ticket is the most valuable piece of paper on the planet Earth," New Hampshire Lottery spokesperson Charlie McIntyre said. "It's more valuable than a Rembrandt, it's more valuable than the U.S. Constitution copy. It just is. It's ten square inches, it's half a billion dollars in ten square inches."

A judge hasn't ruled on this case just yet.

Some lawmakers are trying to change the rules surrounding anonymity for lottery winners, but even if an amendment is approved, it likely will not apply retroactively to this case.

Lawyers advise that if you ever win the lottery, consult with an attorney and create a trust before signing the ticket.