Panera Bread might cater your wedding if you propose there

If you've found the one that you want this Valentine's Day, and are now thinking of popping the question, here's an idea... do it at Panera Bread!

It doesn't sound too romantic, but you could get a major wedding bonus out of it.

Panera just announced a sweepstakes where it`s offering a chance at winning free wedding catering to anyone who gets engaged at the restaurant.

Notice we said "a chance." This is a sweepstakes after all, so there's no guarantee you'll get the catering perk by sacrificing your engagement.