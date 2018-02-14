Man kicked out of Richardson restaurant for wearing ‘F**k Trump’ shirt

RICHARDSON – A man getting brunch at a Richardson restaurant was kicked out for wearing a shirt about Trump.

Andy Ternay of Garland was dining at the breakfast restaurant First Watch, when employees asked him to leave. Police where even called.

Ternay was wearing a shirt that said “F**k Trump and f**k you for voting for him” in the restaurant, which they said was offensive in a statement. Ternay took to Facebook to post about his encounter, but the post has since been deleted.

The post said that the decision for wearing the shirt is “to let people of color know they are not alone – that some whites also see the evil of racism and resurgent.”

Since Ternay was leaving the restaurant when the police arrived, no additional action was taken.