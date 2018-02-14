Doctor’s body may have been inside home for 8 months; wife charged with murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Conn. – A 70-year-old Connecticut woman has been charged with murder in the death of her husband, whose body may have been inside their home since last June, according to WTIC.

Linda L. Kosuda-Bigazzi was arraigned on a murder charge Tuesday in connection with the death of her husband, 84-year-old Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi, a professor in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at UConn School of Medicine. Kosuda-Bigazzi, a scientist and former instructor, had been working with him before his death.

Kosuda-Bigazzi appeared in Bristol court Tuesday. Neither she nor her lawyers responded to requests for comment.

A judge placed Kosuda-Bigazzi under house arrest with a GPS monitor. She is only allowed to leave the house for medical or legal appointments, or to get food or mail.

Court records indicate the crime was committed on or about June 13, 2017. Months later, after colleagues at the school expressed concern over Bigazzi's long absence, state police performed a well-being check and found his body Monday, February 5.

The Hartford Courant reports that Bigazzi's body was wrapped up inside the home. An autopsy found the cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

Following an investigation, state police obtained an arrest warrant for Kosuda-Bigazzi, who turned herself in to police and was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

WTIC was told by a UConn spokesperson that Bigazzi was a faculty member at UConn Health for more than 40 years. He was an internist by training, specializing in immunology. He also was a past educator of medical students regarding pathology and oncology. Recently, Bigazzi was tasked with preparing online educational material to supplement student textbooks.

UConn Health released a statement:

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our longtime faculty member Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi, professor in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at UConn School of Medicine. After being unable to reach Bigazzi, concerned departmental leadership contacted UConn Police who visited his home. UConn Police immediately contacted the local police department who is investigating the death in collaboration with the State Police."

Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi worked at UConn Health from 1986 to 1998 as a science instructor, according to the university. Kosuda-Bigazzi worked with her husband through summer 2017. School officials say she had no disciplinary record.

Neighbors did not want to speak on camera because they said they are nervous about Kosuda-Bigazzi being home. They described her as cold and unfriendly, and said the couple rarely left the home.

Kosuda-Bigazzi is due back in New Britain court on March 20.

Police are asking anyone who had, or may have had, direct contact with Dr. Bigazzi between July 2017 and February 2018 and/or any contractors who performed work at the 70 Smith Lane residence during that time, to please contact WDMC Detective Fitzsimons at (860) 626-7922.