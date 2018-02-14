Children’s Health holds annual ‘Be The Match’ drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — Last week NewsFix told you about a great way to give kids at Children’s Medical a Happy Valentine’s Day, sending free Valentine’s cards to them. Well the numbers are in, and DFW came through huge, with over 5,000 cards written up and sent to the kids in the hospital.

But today, the hospital was asking for something much bigger and more important for their kids: Bone Marrow donors at their annual Be The Match Day.

“There are currently over 3,000 people who are looking for potentially life saving donors and so we’re asking that people who are interested in doing this to come down and potentially go into the registry and potentially save a life,” said Dr. Victor Aquino, a professor of pediatrics.

Over the years, Children’s Medical’s Be The Match Day has signed up over 5,300 people to the registry. And the diseases it’s used to fight are big ones.

“The main disease is leukemia for people who have failed their therapy,” said Dr. Aquino. “But we’re also using it for other things such as sickle cell anemia and other forms of anemia.”

Joining the registry couldn’t be easier, too. You can even go online to Childrens.com/BeTheMatch and sign up. They’ll send you the pack for free, just swab your mouth, send it back and one day you could be a life saver with your bone marrow. And that’s a pretty big Valentine to give.