4 men open fire, rob Fort Worth game room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth police are looking for four armed men after an 18-year-old woman was seriously wounded when the men entered a game room and started shooting.

The suspects went in with weapons, believed to be AK-47 assault rifles, and began robbing the customers early this morning in the 3200 block of North Beach Street, near Long Avenue.

The four suspects fled on foot before police arrived. The woman, shot in the leg, was taken to a local hospital; her condition is not yet known. No one else was injured.