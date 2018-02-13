Special Olympics Texas: Keeping dreams alive for DFW athletes with special needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - When it comes to the 2018 Winter Olympics, the sky is truly the limit. And thanks to Special Olympics Texas, the dream is also alive and well for athletes who may face a few extra challenges.

From 8 years-old to 80, Special Olympics Texas has honored athletes of all abilities and ages.

"It's always so uplifting and inspirational to be out at these events and, you know, to see how competitive and how serious they can get," Special Olympics Texas Area 10 Program Director Alex Hubbard says.

There are nearly 60,000 athletes that compete in the Special Olympics in Texas. And they compete in 19 different sports here in DFW.

You can help support the cause and these athletes by going to SOTX.org.