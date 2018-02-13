Police dog ‘Dexter’ stabbed multiple times during standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - A police service dog was stabbed several times Monday during a brief standoff with a knife-wielding man in a San Diego neighborhood, authorities said.

The confrontation began shortly after 8:30 a.m., following a 911 call from a resident who reported that her 22-year-old son, Rogelio Carreon, was armed with a knife and standing on her front porch, according to San Diego police.

When patrol personnel arrived, the man refused to drop the makeshift weapon. During the face-off, police sent in a service dog in an attempt gain compliance from Carreon, who allegedly responded by stabbing the animal several times in the stomach.

The dog named "Dexter" suffered serious injuries and was taken to an animal hospital. As of Monday afternoon, he was expected to survive, according to police.

At about 9:20 a.m., officers were able to subdue Carreon and take him into custody, according to KSWB.