People hate the Snapchat update so much, they signed a petition to remove it

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA -- Snapchat and Instagram have been battling it out for a while now, but some people think Snapchat just took themselves out of the race!
Snapchat's new update has created lots of commotion after making some major changes. The redesign not only separates your friend's feed from the news feed, but users are also voicing frustrations about the non-chronological feed and losing their snap streaks.
One guy is so fed up, he made a petition to get Snapchat to remove the update and it already has over 800,000 signatures!
In a statement, a Snapchat spokesperson said "Updates as big as this one can take a little getting used to, but we hope the community will enjoy it once they settle in."
Unfortunately, based on all those signatures and the thousands of Twitter reactions, it's not settling in fast enough.