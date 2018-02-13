Missing former Cowboy is found, but questions on how to help retired athletes linger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — It was a terrifying weekend for Lincoln Coleman’s family. The former Cowboys fullback went missing from his mother’s Dallas home on Friday evening. He was fortunately found safe today.

According to DPD, Coleman has a “diminished mental capacity,” a condition possibly brought about by his years playing professional football.

So what light is there at the end of the tunnel for former players and their family’s struggling after the game? Over at Integrative Concussion Therapy they’re hard at work getting those answers.

“We really know a whole lot more than we did ten years ago,” said Dr. Sally Fryer Dietz. “We know now for a fact that multiple concussions over time can lead to long term brain injury.”

The organization partnered with the Upledger Institute and the Ricky Williams Foundation to launch a pilot study into their methods known as “manual therapy” when it comes to treating concussions. Twelve former NFL players were involved and the results were promising.

“Every one of those players did significantly better on multiple different scales, looking at quality of life, sleep, attention, headaches, range of motion,” Dr. Fryer Dietz said. “Even three months later were continuing to show some improvement.”

So we may be closer than ever to preventing and treating concussions for all athletes of all ages… and hopefully get help to all the players out there like Coleman.