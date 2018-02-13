Dirty Deed? Oxfam Workers Accused of Hiring Prostitutes During Haiti Earthquake Relief Efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI -- Some of the aid that was sent in to help Haiti Earthquake rebuild was allegedly doing more harm than good. Some of the people from the global charity organization, Oxfam, were allegedly hiring prostitutes during their relief efforts.

At least seven employees are accused of visiting brothels while they were delivering aid. Some of these prostitutes were allegedly under age!

The whole scandal could cost Oxfam $50 million in charitable dollars. It's also prompted their Deputy Chief Executive, Penny Lawrence, to resign!

The Chief of Mission in Haiti, Bocchit Edmond, says officials are shocked by the news.

"My concern is when you see such crimes committed in Haiti, and the perpetrators are allowed to leave," Edmond explained. "Those things are really regrettable, and we are really shocked and appalled by that."

Oxfam has apologized for the claims but says they did not try to cover anything up!

Well, you know what they say what's in the dark will eventually come to light ...even if it does take years of digging!