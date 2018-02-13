Burglary, police chase leads to 3 in custody in Plano

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO - Three men are in custody after an armed robbery incident in Plano Tuesday morning.

The incident began around 4:00a when a Plano homeowner interrupted a suspect burglarizing a vehicle. The suspect displayed a firearm, but fled in a vehicle with two others.

Police chased the suspects into a Richardson area where the three of them bailed from the vehicle. One suspect was arrested. The others fled, but where later found by a Wylie PD K9 unit along the service road at SB Central and Campbell Road.

Jesse Alvarez, 20, Jose Alfredo Fernandez, 22 and Branden Keith Taylor Wilson, 24, were arrested and taken into Plano PD custody. Alvarez and Fernandez face charges of evading arrest and detention and Wilson for unauthorized use of a vehicle.