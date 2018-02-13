Black Panther: Dallas Walmart gives free passes to private screening of new movie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Thanks to the Walmart off Retail Road in Dallas, customers were able to bag free movie passes to a Black Panther private screening!

So why did Wally World decide to venture into the Marvel Universe?

"Walmart is very excited about the movie and shares the enthusiasm with our customers so we wanted to do something really nice for our customers," a Walmart spokesperson XXXXXXXXX said.

Hey, can't really blame them. A film that promotes black excellence -- during Black History Month -- is probably worth the hype!

"This is a movie that speaks to my personality. It speaks to the fact that I'm a black queen," one woman said.

Black Panther opens in theaters nationwide this Friday.