Thieves accidentally steal 500 cockroaches

This time of year many are waiting for their tax refunds to come in the mail, but that also brings an increase for mail thefts.

But, one set of thieves were in for quite a surprise when instead of landing a tax refund, they ended up with cockroaches. Five hundred live cockroaches to be exact.

You see, Rosalinda Vizina is an entomologist and the roaches were a part of a study she's conducting.

"I feel bad for the roaches in case they got smushed or tossed or something like that," Vizina said. "For the thieves, I hope they went everywhere."

The post office is encouraging everyone to be vigilant in searching for mail thieves.