The do’s and don’ts of popping the question this Valentine’s Day

DALLAS — Valentine’s Day means peak proposal season for couples out there. And of course the most iconic spot to do that in Dallas is Reunion Tower.

In fact they’ve got so many engagements going on this time of year, they have a special Proposal Planner.

So what’s the most popular way to pop the question this year?

“One of the most popular things that is requested is to have rose petals on the ground,” said Analyse Miranda, who handles the proposals at Reunion Tower. “We have a semi private area to be roped off so you don’t have people in the background of your photos, and we can put rose petals in the shape of a heart or any design on the floor for you.”

Of course you don’t want getting down on that knee to go wrong. So what are some of the big do’s and dont's of putting ring on it?

“So one of the do’s I highlight recommend is planning ahead, coming to the facility, doing a site visit, check out the layout so you know exactly what you want to do,” advised Miranda. “As well as maybe not hiring a photographer but have a family member or friend come with you and get great photos. And then a don’t I think would be not planning the day of. To avoid as much stress as possible plan ahead a couple of weeks.”

Yeah, no Proposal Procrastination. Make sure you get it right.

Because remember that your primary goal is to live happily ever after, but your second goal should be not ending up on a YouTube proposal fails video!