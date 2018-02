Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROWLETT -- Support continues to pour in after Richardson police officer David Sherrard was shot and killed last week in the line of duty.

The organization Rowlett Strong is coming together to raise money for Officer Sherrard's family.

This is the same group that raised over fifty grand for tornado relief after storms ripped through North Texas in 2015.

To raise the funds, Rowlett Strong is teaming up with area restaurants who will donate a percentage of proceeds to the cause throughout the week.