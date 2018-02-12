Morning Dose celebrates Mardi Gras at Krewe de Etolie Gala

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dallas had it`s very own Mardi Gras Krewe de Etoile Gala 2018 party this past weekend hosted by City Square.

Morning dose was there for all the fun.

The event this year celebrated a program that helps fight poverty and homelessness in Dallas. The program provides housing, free clinics and job opportunities amongst many more incredible things.

This year, Dallas Cowboys' running back and Hall-of-Famer, Tony Dorsett was crowned king of the event.

"This something that really touches my heart and I'm just glad to be a great part of it," Dorsett said.

And we cant forget the lady of the night! Morning Dose's very own Laila Muhammad, who was the duchess of Dallas.