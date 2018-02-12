Lancaster teen shot to death using 5 Miles app to buy cell phone

LANCASTER – Police in Lancaster say a teenage boy was trying to use the 5 miles app to buy a cell phone when he was shot to death Friday night.

Police say officers found Gerard Iran Cage, 18, shot multiple times after a shooting was reported at 8:36 p.m. Friday night in the 1400 block of Rockbook Street. Cage was taken to Methodist Central Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives say Cage was using the 5 Miles app to buy a cell phone, but they do not know what led to the shooting. Witnesses reported seeing a white, newer model Dodge pick up truck with a male driver and female passenger. The driver reportedly fired several shots at Cage before speeding off.

The investigation is ongoing and Lancaster police are asking anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster police at 972-218-2711.

I Miss You Lul Brudda Won’t B A Good Bye It Will B I’ll See You Next Time I Jus Want Ya Hugs Ya Smile Yo Personality Yo Energy Back To Me R.I.P Gerard Cage #LongLiveBabyGee

So Much Respect An Love I Have For U I Spoked To That Friday Morning And Friday Night They Took Ya Life😭 pic.twitter.com/fDlNpsTMbk — ChinaDaDoll 🎒❣️ (@ChinaDaDollWay) February 11, 2018