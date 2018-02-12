Johnny Be Good?! Athlete opens up about bipolar diagnoses & past alcohol abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY-- It's one thing to tweet about your problems but to actually talk about them just might be the better play-- especially for Johnny Manziel. In an interview with Good Morning America a "sober" Johnny came clean about his alcohol addiction and bi-polar diagnosis.

"I started taking a look at my mental and making it a priority in my life," he told GMA correspondent. T.J. Holmes. "I'm taking medication for bipolar and I'm working on trying to make sure I don't fall back into depression."

It was just last year Johnny took to Twitter to admit he'd been #LostInTheSauce and working on being a good person.

No lie.. I was a douche in 2016 I'm just trying to be a good PERSON again#LostInTheSauce — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

His assault case involving his ex-girl was dismissed in November after attending mandatory anger management classes and rehab. Fast forward to today and 'Johnny boy' is working to be a good man!

Although he's expressed interest in the XFL and is negotiating a gig with the CFL, Johnny still has dreams of getting back on the field as an NFL quarterback.

After the GMA interview aired Johnny tweeted this:

At the end of the day Athletes are Human beings too. You can get caught up in the fame, the life, but when it’s all said and done we’re the exact same...FAR FROM PERFECT. God bless you all and thank you for hearing my story. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) February 12, 2018