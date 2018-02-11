United Airlines leads list of on-time flights in wake of troubled history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Frequent flyers can certainly appreciate an "on-time" flight. Right now, United Airlines is leading the way in timely arrivals.

According to the Federal Bureau of Transportation, United had the best arrival times in January. Flights arrived on time nearly 85% of the time.

This is good news for United, especially since the airlines has been under fire a lot lately. You may remember the video that went viral showing a doctor being forcefully removed by an officer on a United flight last April.

It was a big "mix-up" that left the doctor with a concussion, a broken nose, and two lost teeth. The airline apologized and reached a settlement with him for that incident.

The airline has even had a bit of trouble more locally in Texas. Last year, a mom was forced to hold her two-year-old son after she paid $1,000 dollars for his seat.

It was another "mix-up" after the airline gave that thousand dollar seat away to another man. United promised to compensate her for that incident. However, the mom said the whole thing has her nervous about ever flying with the airline again. Can you blame her?

On your next flight with United, you might have your seat stolen or may even be dragged off the plane, but at least your flight will be on time!