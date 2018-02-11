Loved ones and strangers alike come out to honor slain Richardson PD officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHARDSON- A dreary day, feeling just a little colder at the site of Officer David Sherrard's pop up memorial.

"People want to pay their respects," one man at the memorial said.

Cold weather didn't keep the Richardson community from showing their continued support of Officer Sherrard's family, saying thank you to an officer who lost his life while working a shooting scene Wednesday night.

"It was really sad," said another man at the memorial scene. "I felt sad for his family."

A fundraiser set up to support Sherrard's wife and daughters already has more than $115,000 in donations. Supporters say, they expect that number to keep going up.

A candle light vigil is set at the Richardson Civic Center for Sunday at 5:30.