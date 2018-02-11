Burned Bride: Houston woman burns wedding dress after abusive marriage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING, TX- After the wedding, most women tuck their wedding dress in the back of the closet and forget about it, but one Houston area woman had better plans with her wedding dress after getting out of an abusive marriage.

"It was a really rough situation, it was a bad situation there's still criminal charges pending so I can't talk about a lot of it but yeah, not a great guy," said Briana.

Briana Barksdale hosted a garage sale and wedding burning ceremony to commemorate her divorce.

She is now trying to reclaim her life by leaving the past behind.

"I ended up with pretty much everything and now I’m just getting rid of all the stuff that was our and going on with mine," she said.

Briana says her ex-husband cheated on her and was violent. He is currently serving seven years of probation and community service after pleading guilty to assault.

She even got a few words of encouragement from family and friends. "I think it's a good release for her and she needs it," added a female in attendance.

In the end, you could say this divorce party was lit!