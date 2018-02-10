SPCA brings the puppy love to Dallas just in time for Valentine’s day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, TX -- Tis the season for puppy love! If you didn't know, Valentine's day isn't just for humans!

The SPCA of Texas took over the Mutts Canine Cantina to give out some of that puppy lovin'. It was clear Cupid had his arrow ready to go; striking hearts all around.

"I've wanted a dog since we got married, well since forever, " one new adoptive mom said. "We're moving in like 4 or 5 months and we're going to get a house. So, we were going to wait but I got tired of waiting, basically is what happened."

There were specials for adoptions for prospective puppy parents.

"We've got lots of cute puppies today. We brought cold weather good puppies. We've got labs and shepherds, and really cute things. So, they're all ready to go home. Everybody's spayed neutered and micro-chipped," an SPCA representative said.

The event also included an open area for other pets to meet and greet, as well as a puppy kissing booth. There was even something for the parents themselves. Let's just say they had an excuse to take a cheat day with Valentine's donuts and an even better excuse to take a drink before 5 p.m.

"Titos Mules are being served and 100% of the profits are going to SPCA," Michelle Boggs of SPCA said.

If you missed your chance to get in on the fun, you can still check out Mutts Canine Cantina with your furry friend anytime. Soon, you'll be able to check them out even outside of Dallas.

"More Mutts Canine Cantina's to come in the future as they're about to announce franchising," Boggs said.

It's safe to say this Valentine's Day has gone to the dogs and that may be okay.