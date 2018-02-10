Pulling Stunts: Kill Bill stunt coordinator speaks on Thurman crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES- Looks like the set of Kill Bill was full of stunts and we don’t mean like the ones seen in the movie.

The stunt coordinator on the Kill Bill movies, Keith Adams has broken his silence, telling the Hollywood Reporter on Friday that quote "no stunts of any kind were scheduled for the day of Ms. Thurman's accident."

He added that "at no point was I notified or consulted about Ms. Thurman driving a car on camera that day."

A pretty damming blow to the film's director-- Quentin Tarantino who Thurman says pressured her to perform this driving stunt where she ended up crashing.

The crash left her with a concussion and damaged knees.

Uma Thurman posted a behind the scenes look of what actually happened behind the wheel earlier this week.

Now, Tarantino says "it was one of the biggest regrets" of his life and career.

Tarantino spoke out against the claims, telling Deadline that “none of us ever considered it a stunt. It was just driving.”

Well, stunt or not, we're pretty this kill bill drama is far from over.