LimeBike tries to clean reputation by cleaning up White Rock Lake

DALLAS, TX -- We all know the bike apocalypse around DFW has gotten a little out of hand, but one of the bike-share companies is doing its part to show the community they're willing to clean up their reputation, by cleaning up White Rock Lake.

"LimeBike is out here proving that we're part in a community. Ultimately, we're here to beautify this park. That means, picking up trash as well as making sure that we're in understanding how people are using LimeBike, asking them questions and overall improving our service," Cain Contee from LimeBike said.

Limebike hosted the "Dallas Community Clean-Up Day," and spent their entire Saturday making sure the lake was spick and span!

Contee said, "The real vision here is to be here, irrespective of what the weather is, devoted to community and showing our ability to really contribute."

We know what you're thinking: why isn't LimeBike using that energy to pick up their toppled two-wheelers instead? Well, you have to start somewhere right?

Hey, if they're serious about keeping DFW squeaky clean, looks like we'll just go along for the ride.