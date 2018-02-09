Will Amazon take over the world? Retailer adds shipping company to growing list of businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, WA -- Amazon is at it again! The company is announcing another industry it hopes to get into.

The company has already tackled grocery stores when it merged with Whole Foods. There`s also been buzz about the company getting into the drug and pharmaceutical business. Most recently, the company announced new plans to partner Berkshire Hathaway, and Chase Bank for a new health insurance product.

Now, the retailer is getting ready to offer a new shipping service. It`s called "shipping with amazon". The service would be in direct competition with UPS and FedEx. The news has to be a little uncomfortable for UPS, specifically. Amazon has had a partnership with the company for years, but that relationship will likely dwindle away if SWA is successful.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the service is part of a pilot program that will start in Los Angeles and roll out to other cities later this year. SWA drivers will pick up packages from third-party amazon sellers and deliver them to consumers.

The news is already shaking up things in the stock market. UPS and FedEx shares have dropped.

It`s a genius move for the company, especially with the rising success of prime.

Wonder what`s next for the world`s largest online retailer? Maybe it'll break into the tattoo industry? The sky's the limit!

