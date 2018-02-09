Richardson remembers officer killed in Wednesday night shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHARDSON -- With flags at half staff and blue ribbons of support surrounding the police department, Richardson is remembering Officer David Sherrard.

"We should just come together," one mother said at Sherrard's memorial scene. "They're here for us. They're here for us at anytime."

Just two days after Sherrard was fatally shot in the neck at a crime scene, bouquets are covering a makeshift memorial at the Richardson Police Department.

"It's just a tremendous loss," one man said. "Especially to a department that's this close."

Brandon McCall, the 26-year-old man accused of shooting Sherrard, was arraigned in Collin County yesterday. He's charged with capital murder of a peace officer.

While McCall sits behind bars, Richardson is standing up to make sure Sherrard's family is taken care of.

A fundraiser for his wife and daughters has already garnered over 80,000 dollars.