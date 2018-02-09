Olympics Opening Ceremonies kick off with controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA-- It wasn`t just the fireworks that stole the show at the opening ceremony at the 2018 winter Olympics in South Korea.

It`s what the crowd didn`t see that`s got people talking. All of the competing countries were there walking in the parade of nations but Team USA was missing a few people; specifically Shani Davis. He`s a decorated speed skater who lost a coin toss for the flag bearer position in this year`s games. That honor went to Erin Hamlin, instead.

He expressed his disappointment on Twitter with a post saying, in part: "Team USA dishonorably tossed a coin to decide its 2018 flag bearer. No problem. I can wait until 2022. #blackhistorymonth2018."

It`s not clear if his lack of attendance is actually shade to Team USA since he already had a conflicting practice schedule.

Nonetheless, Vice President Mike Pence was there. It was a historic moment seeing pence near the sister of North Korea's leader. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of Kim Jong Un, sat on the row behind Pence.

President Trump was there, too. He actually came with Kim Jong Un. Well, their impersonators did, anyway. The pair got escorted out of the ceremony, but not before giving a few autographs.

If the opening ceremony is any sort of example of what's to come, it's time to grab the popcorn because this is going to be a good one. Let the games begin!