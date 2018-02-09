Mesquite Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old

Mesquite has issued an Amber Alert for this little girl. Her name is Amia Blanton.
She is two years old, she has brown hair, and brown eyes. She is about 2 feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds.
Amia was last seen wearing a pink and green Nike jacket, green sweatpants, and brown boots with fur lining. She has a scar on her right eyebrow.
Police are also looking for Levita Grant in connection to the toddler's abduction. Grant is 47-years old with black and blonde braided hair. She was last seen driving a 2016 white Nissan Versa.
If you have any information contact Mesquite police at 972-216-6759.
32.766796 -96.599159