High School in Illinois breaks record with 44 sets of twins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINNETKA, IL -- Talk about a serious case of twinning!

New Trier High School in Winnetka, Illinois set two new Guinness World Records for most twins and multiples in one grade. Get this, they have 44 sets of twins and a set of triplets in the sophomore class alone!

[wgn: 1424955 @1:07-1:14][ alex and nikki rothstein]

"For me, besides saying I'm just a twin for my fun fact, I can say 'Oh I've broken a world record," the Rothstein twins said.

"Having a twin is really confusing," Luke Novosel said with his brother Ryan. "Well, I get called Ryan a lot, for sure, which I think is the main problem. Other than that, it's not too bad."

The doubles don`t stop there! Across the country, twin sisters Larisha and Sanisha Johnson do everything together, including giving birth to each of their babies on the same day!

"We have a big family and we always do everything alike and together. So our kids know that family is bonded together," Sanisha said.

Dontee and Angel were born just four hours apart in California, and their mothers hope they will be two peas in a pod, just like them. "We want them to know what family means and that's something that's big on us. So how close we are is how close our kids are," Larisha said.

Let's just hope these two bundles of joy aren't also double the trouble!