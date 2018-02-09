Fitness trainer dies from flu in Collin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIN COUNTY - More people in North Texas are dying from the flu. Medical authorities just confirmed that Jeremy Westerman died from the flu last month in Collin County.

The 27-year-old was a personal fitness trainer. He reportedly began not feeling well around the Thanksgiving holidays, but never saw a doctor. An autopsy revealed that in addition to Influenza A, aka H1N1, Westerman also had an adrenal insufficiency that likely made him susceptible to the virus.

Now What? Flu season is well underway across the United States. There’s widespread flu activity in 49 states — all of them, except Hawaii. Experts believe the flu virus is spread when a sick person talks, sneezes or coughs. Common symptoms include fever and chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle and body aches, headaches and fatigue.