Facebook testing ‘down vote’ button

Facebook may be rolling out a new feature, one that's sure to spark plenty of discussion on the site -- a dislike button.

So here`s what`s happening. Facebook is apparently testing what it calls a "down vote" button with certain users, which is effectively a "dislike."

The test started appearing yesterday for some users in their Facebook groups or on old memories, so check to see if you have it.

According to Facebook, this isn't a dislike button. Rather, the site is exploring a feature for people to give feedback about comments on public page posts.

But, the down vote could actually move comments to the bottom of feed, effectively shutting it out.

In the past, Facebook said it would never install a dislike button because it would cause too much negativity.