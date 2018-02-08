Whole Foods free delivery in Dallas: Amazon Prime starts free delivery today for 4 US neighborhoods

DALLAS – Amazon Prime members in Dallas are among the lucky in the US today, as Whole Foods rolls out FREE two-hour delivery — and Dallasites are not the only Texans getting the perk. Austin neighborhoods are also being introduced to the service.

Cincinnati, Ohio and Virginia Beach, Virginia will also be able to order — and receive within two hours — most of the items their local Whole Foods stores stock.

Amazon Prime members can order using the Prime Now app. Type in your zip code to see if the delivery is available where you live.

I am happy for those of you who will get it. 👍

Y’all know it’s going to be cold this weekend, right, maybe even with some rain? Perfect weekend to have someone else do the grocery shopping.

Amazon bought Whole Foods in June 2017 for $13.7 billion.