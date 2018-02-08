White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter resigns amid abuse allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, DC - White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter has resigned amid allegations of physical abuse from his two ex-wives, one claiming at one point he punched her in the face.

Porter is denying those accusations.

These reports of abuse started surfacing after The Daily Mail broke the story that Porter is dating White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of the most influential figures in the West Wing.

Chief of Staff John Kelly says he's shocked by the reports, but sources say Kelly, and others in the White House, have known about the allegations for some time.

The Trump administration is still working on the details of Porter's last day at work. That could come as early as today.