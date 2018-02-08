Russian TRUE-lette? George W Bush says there’s evidence Russia “meddled” with presidential election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- We might have more reason to think there were Russian-ties to the last presidential election .

During a speech at a summit in Abu Dhabi, George W Bush reportedly said, "there's pretty clear evidence that the Russians meddled" in the election. He also added that it's "problematic that a foreign nation is involved in our election system."

Number 43 isn't the only former POTUS reportedly Russian to conclusions.

The Wall Street Journal reported Barack Obama sent text messages to two FBI employees asking for info on the investigation into Russia's alleged election interference.

That story doesn't really add up with senator Ron Johnson's recent report. In it, he claims that the text messages Obama sent to the FBI were actually about Hillary Clinton's email scandal.

"It will be interesting to see what that that missing five months worth of texts which in and of itself gives me concern about the FBI, " Johnson explained. "For months those texts were being requested they couldn't recover them."

Is that why president Trump tweeted this:

NEW FBI TEXTS ARE BOMBSHELLS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2018

Well, it's not just politicians speaking out. Funny guy Jim Carrey is taking serious action over the Russian revelation. His first step is urging everybody to delete their Facebook accounts. The actor tweeted that Facebook has profited from Russian interference in elections and isn't doing enough to stop it!

I’m dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it. I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook pic.twitter.com/KHWgZzhhmp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 6, 2018