Quincy Jones claims he dated President Trump’s daughter in new interview

Quincy Jones is back at it again and he's spilling more tea! This time, he told Vulture, an online entertainment site, that he dated Ivanka Trump.
It wasn`t that long ago when Jones told GQ that he had 22 girlfriends. Ivanka must have been a part of a different set of lady friends.
Jones says they dated over a decade ago. The music mogul is 84 years old now. That means 12 years ago he was 72-years-old and Ivanka was 24. That`s a nearly fifty year gap.
When asked about the affair he said: "Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada, said, 'Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.' I said, 'No problem... She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though."
If that wasn`t shocking enough, Jones also dished on Michael Jackson. He talks about late King of Pop's greed.
"The notes don`t lie, man. He was as machiavellian as they come," Jones said. He added that Jackson wouldn't give people credit for their parts in some songs.
Jones has a Netflix documentary in the works, so it's safe to say there's more where that came from.