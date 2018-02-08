Models pose nude in Sports Illustrated… to empower women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The #MeToo campaign is taking the world by storm and it`s even got Sports Illustrated jumping on board.

In this year`s swimsuit issue, you`ll still find the hot babes but this time they`ll be naked. Don`t rush to the newsstands just yet, because this nudity has a purpose.

"[The] project really is about identity and what i see myself as and what these girls see themselves as. It was really special to be a part of this and get to express myself in a very raw, uncensored way," model Sailor Brinkley Cook said.

It`s got ladies, young and old, baring all. "I wanted to say i`m not ashamed of my body and you shouldn`t be ashamed of your body, no matter what age you are," model Paulina Porizkova said.

The project is called "In her own words". It was created in its entirety by an all female team. The magazine hopes this will give women a platform to show strength and passion through their own voices; allowing the women themselves to be the canvas.

"This opportunity is huge for me because i`m doing and creating images and videos that just look so beautiful. This is the best thing I`ve ever done," model Robyn Lawley said.

Whether people learn anything from this issue, is to be determined.