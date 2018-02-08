DeSoto suspends players, forfeits games over brawl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DeSOTO--The DeSoto school district plans to forfeit the season's last two regular games following the basketball brawl that happened Tuesday night after the game with Duncanville.

The district says it will "...issue game suspensions for those involved in the incident..." and that "....regardless of which team may have initiated the altercation, DeSoto ISD makes clear that it does not condone the behavior that took place...."

At least one student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from the program as a result of the fight.