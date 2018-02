Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON - Denton police are looking for these three suspects seen in the video. Police say the trio are accused of using a stolen credit card to make several retail purchases in the Denton area.

Police believe the suspects may have taken the credit card from a resident's mailbox. If you have any information on the identity of these suspects, you're asked to contact Denton Police Department's Investigator Hobon at 940-349-7994.

These 3 pictured used a stolen credit card to conduct fraudulent transactions at merchants in the Denton area. Possibly obtained the credit card from the victim’s mailbox. Know who they are? Please contact Inv. Hobon at 940-349-7994. #WhosThisWednesday pic.twitter.com/8MW0GyKAEj — DENTON POLICE DEPT (@DENTONPD) February 7, 2018