Brewery in Deep Ellum marrying couples for free on Valentine’s Day

DALLAS- Something old, something new, something borrowed, and...a brew?

"We are marrying people for free at the brew pub," said Keven White of Braindead Brewing.

White wants to make sure your love knows no limits... including your wallet!

He's an ordained minister, and he'll marry you at no cost on Valentine's Day so your bank account doesn't end up heartbroken.

"Anybody that has a valid marriage license, if they want to come in, we'll get them hitched," White said. "We'll give them two free house beers to sip during the ceremony, they also walk away with a bomber bottle of house beer of their choice. And our chef, David Pena, is going to be doing a batch of marriage cupcakes for them to take home."

The works!

If you don't have any friends, don't worry, the brewery will be open for business as usual, so your Deep Ellum family will be there to help you celebrate!

Two couples have already signed up to tie the knot. If you're trying to get your love life right, all you need to do is contact the brewery!

"Get rid of the stress of the wedding," White said. "Focus on what matters, which is dedicating yourself to someone for the rest of your life, that's it. Then maybe have a good beer while you're at it."