Blue light in smartphones damages skin

Being on your mobile device could be bad for you in a way you’ve never heard of. It could age how you look.

Researchers say smartphones, tablets, and computer screens emit high energy visible light, or HEV. It`s commonly called “blue light.”

It turns out lots of exposure to blue light can make you age faster, worsening the wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots we associate with the sun.

A doctor says blue light causes inflammation and damages the skin barrier, rushing along the appearance of aging.

This is particularly alarming for kids, who are always on devices, the moment they wake up and right before falling asleep.

There are actually creams that protect from blue light, so if you`re a digital wizard and work behind a computer and are always on your phone, they might be worth looking into.