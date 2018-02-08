AT&T Stadium ready to (Monster) Jam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON -- AT&T Stadium's football turf has been replaced by about 350 truckloads of dirt as Monster Jam has arrived for its annual visit this Saturday.

Monster Jam actually owns the dirt and reuses it each year, storing it in Fort Worth. It takes about 12 hours to haul in, a day and a half to shape the course, and 12-18 hours to clean up and haul out--which the crew won't have to do for a while as the Monster Energy Supercross series comes to AT&T Stadium the following week.

Saturday's show is expected to approach a sellout.