Take 33: Alexis Gillum shares importance of interior design in Dallas’ hospitality industry

DALLAS - There's no surprise that DFW is an attractive city. It brings in a large amount of visitors and new residents each day, making its hospitality industry huge. Alexis Gillum, a commercial interior designer, knows the importance of hospitality, especially in Dallas.

"Geography plays a large role into a lot of the properties we work on because what would make this property different than any other property?" Alexis says. "What would make a Dallas hotel different from a Miami hotel? They're not going to look the same.

"You don't want to have something that is the same in one city completely the same in another city. You want something specific to that city, that area, that location."

The city of Dallas is unique from the popular skyline, creatively designed hotels like the Lorenzo and downtown Dallas' Omni, and shops and restaurants in districts including Trinity Groves and Deep Ellum.

"One of the places that stands out to me specifically in Dallas is Stirr in Deep Ellum. I love the hidden features that are in that space. Being able to have what you would call 'small touches' like on the stairwell, being able to see quotes when you're walking up. The lighting fixtures that are in there. The design that was put into the space, I feel like it truly helps the guest experience it."

Dallas-Fort Worth is consistently growing, bringing diverse "transplants" and businesses. Each city and district has it's own personality, catering any residents' or visitors' style.

"Hospitality as a whole is very important to our day-to-day living. As a human, you need a space to feel comfortable, it's what you call a home. So, in certain situations if you're travelling, and you're staying in a hotel, then essentially you want to feel at home, you want to feel at ease."