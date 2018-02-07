Quentin Tarantino responds to Uma Thurman, defends Roman Polanski

LOS ANGELES, CA -- Quentin Tarantino is having a rough week!
The Kill Bill director is finally speaking out about that infamous car scene that turned real scary real fast.
Uma Thurman posted a behind the scenes look of what actually happened behind the wheel which caused a lot of controversy between Thurman, Tarantino, and Harvey Weinstein who produced the movie.
i post this clip to memorialize it’s full exposure in the nyt by Maureen Dowd. the circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality. i do not believe though with malicious intent. Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so i could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible. he also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and i am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage. THE COVER UP after the fact is UNFORGIVABLE. for this i hold Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and the notorious Harvey Weinstein solely responsible. they lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress. the cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity. CAA never sent anyone to Mexico. i hope they look after other clients more respectfully if they in fact want to do the job for which they take money with any decency.
Apparently, Thurman wanted to use a stunt double for the scene, but Tarantino urged her to do it herself. The actor ended up crashing the car and being badly injured. Now, Tarantino says "it was one of the biggest regrets" of his life and career.
In her Instagram post, Thurman wrote "Quentin Tarantino was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, the cover up after the fact is unforgivable."
Even though Tarantino is back in Uma Thurman's good graces, he's now in deep trouble for comments he made in a 2003 interview with Howard Stern.
Tarantino tried to defend Roman Polanski, a film director who fled the U.S. after pleading guilty to unlawful sex with a 13-year old girl back in 1977. In the interview, Tarantino said the teenage girl "wanted to have it," and the Twitterverse is hype with rage!
We bet with all this drama, Tarantino is thinking he could forget the past right about now.