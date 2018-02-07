Quentin Tarantino responds to Uma Thurman, defends Roman Polanski

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, CA -- Quentin Tarantino is having a rough week!

The Kill Bill director is finally speaking out about that infamous car scene that turned real scary real fast.

Uma Thurman posted a behind the scenes look of what actually happened behind the wheel which caused a lot of controversy between Thurman, Tarantino, and Harvey Weinstein who produced the movie.

Apparently, Thurman wanted to use a stunt double for the scene, but Tarantino urged her to do it herself. The actor ended up crashing the car and being badly injured. Now, Tarantino says "it was one of the biggest regrets" of his life and career.

In her Instagram post, Thurman wrote "Quentin Tarantino was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, the cover up after the fact is unforgivable."

Even though Tarantino is back in Uma Thurman's good graces, he's now in deep trouble for comments he made in a 2003 interview with Howard Stern.

Tarantino tried to defend Roman Polanski, a film director who fled the U.S. after pleading guilty to unlawful sex with a 13-year old girl back in 1977. In the interview, Tarantino said the teenage girl "wanted to have it," and the Twitterverse is hype with rage!

This is absolutely disgusting. It made me ill. I don't even have words to describe how awful this is. https://t.co/J7aAjJ6H2d — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) February 6, 2018

Dear Hollywood, next time you give Tarantino an award, you are rewarding a pedophile apologist. https://t.co/yEubU98rMs — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 6, 2018

We bet with all this drama, Tarantino is thinking he could forget the past right about now.