Opioids victim memorial site gets new, national push

ITASCA, IL–When J.T. Lindeman died of opioid abuse, his brother Jeremiah created a tribute to the victims of opioids and their families.

The “Lost Loved Ones” map tells the stories of the people who died and the loved ones who are left behind.

People like Dawn Bolton. She told NewsFix how she did everything she could to help her son. But it wasn’t enough.

“My husband crawled through the window. He walks around through his bedroom,” Bolton said. “Comes and opens the door and lets me in and goes ‘he’s gone.” I said ‘what do you mean he’s gone? he’s gone where?’ And then it begins to sink in. ‘You mean he’s gone?’

And Teresa Trussell, who lost her son Eric to heroin.

“I answered the call and this gentleman said ‘Is this Eric Rose’s mom?’ And I said yes,” Trussell said. “And he said, ‘This is the Dallas County coroner’s office. I’m very sorry to tell you that your son, Eric, has passed away.'”

In 2016, more than 37,000 people died of opioid overdoses. Now, the “Celebrating Lost Loved Ones” map is getting a new home and greater recognition.

It’s now part of the National Safety Council’s website. The site has more than 1,300 stories of people who were lost to opioid addiction and the families left behind.

They hope putting faces to the statistics will lead to more education and more resources to help people beat opioid addiction.