New York man designs U.S. Olympic goalie masks

NEW YORK, NY -- One man's art is so fire, it's actually icy!

New York graphic designer, Dennis Simone gets to take his graphic designs to the ice for 2018 Winter Olympics!

Dennis has designed the masks for several goalies, including a few in the NHL, but now he gets to have his art in the rink at the Winter Olympics for the U.S.A. Men's team!

"It's something that I always wanted, to have a mask in the Olympics, and now I have two," Dennis said.

That's right, Dennis doesn't just get to have one, but two goalie mask designs on the ice: one for Brandon Maxwell and another for David Leggio.

"Maxwell sent me a picture of his equipment that he's going to be wearing in the Olympics and it's very dense with red and blue stars. The second goalie, David Leggio, he wanted the American eagle seal on top and he wanted a lion on the mask for his son Leo," Dennis described.

Now, Dennis has two passions coming to life in the arena. "Just to have a platform like hockey to express my creative vision is amazing," he continued. "It makes me feel great that my artwork is going to be halfway across the world and people will be viewing it on a stage. It' pretty exciting."

With the goalie's all painted up, let's hope they put their game face's on and get Team U.S.A the gold!