DALLAS - Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the killing of one of his roommates at an apartment near SMU.

Police say the body of 20-year-old Michael Mitchel was found wrapped in a blanket inside Bobby Ngendung's bedroom Monday night.

You can see police had to restrain Ngendung so they could take his mugshot. He is now is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a murder charge, with his bail set at $200,000.

Neither Mitchel or Ngendung are SMU students.