Macy’s launching line geared toward Muslim women

NEW YORK – Macy’s is set to launch a line catered to Muslim women.

The chain is teaming up with a boutique called Verona Collection and plans to sell a collection of modest hijabs, tops and dresses.

Macy’s is the first major U.S. department store to sell hijabs, joining other brands including Nike and Mattel that have created products for Muslim women. Nike launched high-performance hijabs for athletes and Mattel released a doll after Muslim Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad.

The brand is set to release on Macy’s website on Feb 15.