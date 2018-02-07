ICE detains chemistry professor and father of 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tens of thousands of people are showing their support, both in person and online, for a Kansas chemistry professor who's in immigration and customs enforcement custody for overstaying his visa.

This is just the latest in a string of immigrant stories that have caught your attention on social media.

A little back story on Syed Jamal. He came here 30 years ago from Bangladesh, and is now a respected chemist and a father of three.

His lawyer says Jamal did initially overstay his visa, but was later granted what's called prosecutorial discretion.

In a statement, ICE said the Board of Immigration appeals dismissed Jamal's appeal to remain in the U.S.

That was back in 2013, and is what led to his arrest five years later.

Jamal was put into cuffs, in his own front yard, while getting his kids ready for school.

Both Jamal and his family are now fighting the deportation, fearing they may never see each other again.

"He does fear he could be deported at any time and separated from his family," said Jamal's attorney, Jefrey Bennett. "At this point if he were deported, he would have to leave and remain outside the country for at least 10 years"

A Change.org petition was also created to keep Jamal in the country. So far, close to 39,000 people have signed it.